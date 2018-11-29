Panthers' Donte Jackson: Practices in full
Jackson (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson did not practice to begin the week, but now appears to have fully recovered from a quadriceps injury sustained during a Week 12 loss to the Seahawks. Barring any setbacks, the rookie second-round pick is on track for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
