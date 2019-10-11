Jackson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in London, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson worked as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday but finished the week as a limited participant to earn the questionable tag. The 23-year-old is still expected to play Sunday, which would cap his absence at two games.

