Jackson (Achilles) is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Falcons, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.
Jackson was forced to exit with an Achilles injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. against Atlanta Expect CJ Henderson to potentially replace Jackson while he's on the sideline.
