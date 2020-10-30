site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Questionable to return Thursday
Jackson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Falcons with a toe injury, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Jackson was dealing with a toe injury prior to Week 7, indicating this may be a tweak of a previous ailment. As long as Jackson is out, Corn Elder figures to see increased snaps at cornerback.
