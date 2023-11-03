Jackson (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Jackson practiced without limitations in all three of Carolina's practices during the week, but he was added to the injury report after Friday's practice. It's possible that he picked up the quadriceps injury late in practice Friday, and the starting cornerback's availability likely won't be updated until the Panthers release their inactives list 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.