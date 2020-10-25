Jackson (toe) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson has battled this toe injury all season, and although he hasn't missed a game, he's been on a pitch count nearly every contest. He's averaged just 28.3 defensive snaps per contest over the past four games, but he handled a 50 percent snap share last week against the Bears. The LSU product will look to stay on the field in this divisional clash, but he's tough to depend on in IDP fantasy formats, even though he's posted five pass breakups and two interceptions.