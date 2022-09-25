site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Ready to go Sunday
Jackson (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson was able to log a full practice Friday setting him up to be available on gameday. He should resume his role of starting cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn when he takes the field Sunday.
