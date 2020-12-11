Jackson (toe) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that he expects Jackson to play in Sunday's game against Denver, so this news certainly helps confirm that notion. Jackson has missed the last two games with the toe issue, so his addition to the lineup will help bolster the secondary. It's unclear what sort of role Jackson will have for the contest, but he's racked up 18 tackles (12 solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions through 10 games this campaign.
