Jackson (groin) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson's set to get back into the lineup after missing Carolina's last three outings. The second-year pro played every defensive snap when he was healthy, and he'll line up in the same role against the Niners, who rank 25th in the league in passing offense (214.5 yards per game).

