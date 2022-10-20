Jackson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Jackson did not practice for the second day in a row after he appeared to aggravate an existing groin injury in Sunday's loss to the Rams. This issue first arose on Carolina's injury report last Thursday, leaving the 180-pound cornerback sidelined in practice Friday. While Jackson could still suit up without practicing before this Sunday's contest versus Tampa Bay, it will be worth monitoring if he can increase his practice activity before this Week 7 tilt.
