Jackson (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jackson missed Week 5 after being forced out early Week 4 versus the Vikings, but he now looks back to full health. Having the starting cornerback back at full strength will be a notable boon for Carolina's secondary, which faces the difficult task of containing the Dolphins' offense on Sunday.
