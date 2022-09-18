Jackson (hamstring) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Jackson appears to have suffered a substantial hamstring injury that kept him from making his way back into Carolina's Week 2 contest. While the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the fifth-year cornerback will have a full week of practice to regain his health heading into the Panthers' next game against the Saints on Sept. 25.