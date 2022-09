Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Jackson will require an MRI on his hamstring, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Jackson was forced out of Carolina's Week 2 loss at the Giants early with the injury, and now an MRI will determine its precise severity. The 26-year-old corner missed five games last season, and should he miss extended playing time again, Myles Hartsfield and CJ Henderson would be asked to step up in the defensive backfield.