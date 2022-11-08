Jackson (ankle) should be fine for Thursday, according to head coach Steve Wilks, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Jackson came into Sunday's loss to the Bengals as questionable but despite being active for the contest, he didn't play any snaps, The veteran corner has been listed as a full participant in practice each of the last two day's, and he should be able to get on the field Thursday against the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Playing Sunday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Limited practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Misses second straight practice•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Leads team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Cleared to play Week 7•
-
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Expected to play Week 7•