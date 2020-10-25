Jackson (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the exception of Rasul Douglas (reserve/COVID-19 list), Carolina should have its entire cornerback group available Week 7, as Eli Apple (questionable, hamstring) is also expected to dress. Look for Jackson to spend most of the day shadowing Tre'Quan Smith, who is slated to serve as the Saints' No. 1 wideout with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COVID-19 list) sidelined.