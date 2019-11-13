Play

Jackson (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Jackson wasn't bothered by an injury leading up to Week 10's loss to the Packers, but he may have picked up an issue in the clash, as he did sit out eight snaps. The second-year pro played well, however, posting five solo tackles and three pass breakups. His availability for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons is uncertain at this time, but any worries would be quenched if Jackson can elevate to full speed by Thursday or Friday.

