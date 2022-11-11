Jackson is in line to undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the Achilles injury he suffered during Thursday's win over the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson departed Thursday's contest versus Atlanta due to an apparent Achilles injury, and he ultimately failed to return. The 27-year-old will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the issue, though coach Steve Wilks didn't speculate on whether it'll be a season-ending injury for Jackson, per Newton. If the fifth-year pro misses time, then Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor would be the expected beneficiaries for more cornerback snaps.