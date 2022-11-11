Jackson will miss the rest of the 2022 season after being diagnosed Friday with a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter of a 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday. His absence for the rest of the year likely pushes CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor into larger roles alongside 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn, while Jackson will focus on rehab as he enters the second season of a three-year, $35 million contract in 2023.