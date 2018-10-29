Panthers' Donte Jackson: Tallies sack in win
Jackson recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
Jackson's sack was the first of his career, and his pass defensed gives him six on the season. He's shown to be a quality player, coming in as a second round pick in this years draft. He'll look to continue stacking success as the Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 9.
