Jackson is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a toe injury, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The 25-year-old appeared to be clear of the turf toe as he practiced with no limitations this week, but it's apparently still an issue. Jackson is likely to finish the day with two total tackles.
