Panthers' Donte Jackson: Turbulent second season
Jackson finished the 2019 season with 40 tackles (32 solo), three interceptions (on eight passes defended) and one fumble recovery in 13 games played.
Jackson, Carolina's second-round choice in 2018, saw declines from his 74 tackles and four picks as a rookie. While missing three games with a groin injury contributed toward that, so too did Jackson's benching late in the season after surrendering too many big plays. The speedster will aim for more consistency in 2020 and could very well regain his starting position, but the Panthers will be eager to re-sign top corner James Bradberry to avoid overexposing the mercurial Jackson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.