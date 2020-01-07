Jackson finished the 2019 season with 40 tackles (32 solo), three interceptions (on eight passes defended) and one fumble recovery in 13 games played.

Jackson, Carolina's second-round choice in 2018, saw declines from his 74 tackles and four picks as a rookie. While missing three games with a groin injury contributed toward that, so too did Jackson's benching late in the season after surrendering too many big plays. The speedster will aim for more consistency in 2020 and could very well regain his starting position, but the Panthers will be eager to re-sign top corner James Bradberry to avoid overexposing the mercurial Jackson.