Jackson (Achilles) was present Monday but didn't participate in the first day of Carolina's OTAs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This isn't surprising, as Jackson is still recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last November, and it remains unclear when he'll be able to play again. The Panthers reworked Jackson's contract this offseason to create some cap savings, and whenever he's cleared, he figures to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Jaycee Horn.