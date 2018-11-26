Panthers' Donte Jackson: Walking well after injury
Jackson (quadriceps) says he's "feeling all right" after suffering his injury Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson went down with his injury on the first play Sunday and wasn't able to return. He hasn't officially been cleared to play Week 13 but his comments seem to indicate this won't be a long-term issue.
