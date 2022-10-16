site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Donte Jackson: Will play Sunday
Jackson (ankle) is active Sunday against the Rams.
Jackson was unable to practice Friday after popping up on the injury report Thursday. His ability to play Sunday is good news for the Panthers secondary, as Jaycee Horn (ribs) is inactive.
