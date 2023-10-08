Jackson (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
Jackson was able to log a full practice Friday, but the veteran corner still isn't quite game-ready. In his absence, D'Shawn Jamison should get the start opposite CJ Henderson against the Lions.
