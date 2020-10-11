Jackson (toe) won't return to Sunday's game in Atlanta, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 24-year-old exited during the Falcons' first drive and won't be retaking the field due to the toe issue. Troy Pride should have an increased role while Jackson is unavailable.
