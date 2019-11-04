Moncrief was claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moncrief signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March but was waived by the team Saturday. The 26-year-old hasn't played more than 18 offensive snaps since Week 1 and was actually a healthy scratch for two games. The Panthers have received minimal production from No. 3 wide receiver Jairus Wright in recent weeks, which could allow Moncrief to step in should he make an early impression.