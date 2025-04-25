Tetairoa McMillan came into the 2025 NFL Draft as the consensus WR1 in the class, as long as you don't count Travis Hunter, who also player cornerback. The Carolina Panthers drafted McMillan at pick 8, and certainly plan on hime being their WR1 of the future. McMillan provides an instant upgrade for quarterback Bryce Young and potentially thwarts the sleeper appeal of Adam Theilen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker.

At Arizona in 2024, McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards, and eight touchdowns. Dan Schneier wrote his prospect profile and described him as "a 97th percentile height mismatch with build-up speed and the ability to make plays after the catch, in contested-catch situations and away from his frame." Schneier is clear in the profile that doesn't make McMillan a perfect prospect, he hasn't been as good against press coverage as we would like for a No. 1 wide receiver, but Schneier does expect McMillan to be an instant contributor on third down and in red zone. Read the full profile here.

My initial rookie projection for McMillan is 68 catches for 949 yards and 5.6 touchdowns. As a rookie, he has a wide variance on his projection, which means both more upside and downside. This makes him an excellent choice as a WR3 in leagues where you only start two wide receivers, but he may be a bit riskier in leagues where you need to start three. McMillan's size and playing style does recall some recent Round 1 busts at wide receiver, but he also has the upside to produce multiple top-12 seasons in the future. Start for looking for McMillan in Round 7 or 8 of your 2025 drafts.

In Dynasty McMillan opens as WR19 in my rankings, worthy of a top six pick in most rookie drafts. In my pre-draft Dynasty rankings, McMillan was the number five player in my pre-draft rookie top 40 and I would not be surprised if that is where his rookie ADP settles in a month.

What does this mean for the rest of the Panthers

I have Bryce Young a five percent boost in yards per pass attempt and a five percent boost in touchdowns in my 2025 projections. That moves him up to QB17 in my projections. Young showed real promise in the second half of 2024 and McMillan provides him with a potential true star 'X' wide receiver. McMillan also gives Young more longterm Dynasty upside if the wide receiver hits. McMillan is the type of wide receiver, if he hits, that could elevate Young's paltry career touchdown rate of 2.9%.

his is bad news for the receivers on Carolina. I project McMillan to lead the team with a 20% target share and at this point it is difficult to draft any of them in a standard redraft league.