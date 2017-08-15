Panthers' Drew Iddings: Lands on injured reserve
Iddings (shoulder) cleared waivers and reverted to the Panthers' injured reserve Monday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Iddings was a long shot to land on the final roster prior to going down with a shoulder injury. He will be forced to spend all of 2017 on the IR unless he and the team can reach an injury settlement.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...