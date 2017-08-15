Play

Iddings (shoulder) cleared waivers and reverted to the Panthers' injured reserve Monday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Iddings was a long shot to land on the final roster prior to going down with a shoulder injury. He will be forced to spend all of 2017 on the IR unless he and the team can reach an injury settlement.

