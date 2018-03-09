Iddings was re-signed by the Panthers on a one-year contract Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Iddings spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due to an August shoulder injury. However, there's been no reported concern that he's in danger of missing any portion of the offseason program coming up next month. With Star Lotulelei set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, Iddings could be in store for an increased role in 2018, pending any moves the front office makes in the draft and free agency.