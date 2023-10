Jamison is expected to start across from CJ Henderson for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The move comes with Donte Jackson (shoulder) ruled out for Week 5. Jamison saw an uptick in usage in Week 4 against the Vikings when he played 33 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle and a pass deflection. The Lions will be without star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring).