Dickson (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.

The No. 1 tight end during Greg Olsen's recovery from surgery on a Jones fracture in his right foot, Dickson has averaged 2.8 receptions (on 4.5 targets) for 31 yards in four starts aside from a five-catch, 175-yard outburst in Week 5. Dickson will aim to join the ranks of tight ends (Rhett Ellison, Troy Niklas and Logan Thomas) that have reached the end zone against the Buccaneers defense this season.