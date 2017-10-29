Panthers' Ed Dickson: Active Week 8
Dickson (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.
The No. 1 tight end during Greg Olsen's recovery from surgery on a Jones fracture in his right foot, Dickson has averaged 2.8 receptions (on 4.5 targets) for 31 yards in four starts aside from a five-catch, 175-yard outburst in Week 5. Dickson will aim to join the ranks of tight ends (Rhett Ellison, Troy Niklas and Logan Thomas) that have reached the end zone against the Buccaneers defense this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Expected to play Sunday vs. Bucs•
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Held out to start week•
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Only 18 receiving yards•
-
Panthers' Ed Dickson: Just 36 yards Thursday•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...