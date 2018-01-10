Dickson finished with 30 receptions (on 47 targets) for 437 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played this season.

Dickson went for more yardage than in his previous three seasons with the Panthers combined, making for his second-best overall campaign since entering the league in 2010. The 30-year-old's uptick largely came as a result of starter Greg Olsen missing nine games due to injury. Furthermore, most of Dickson's damage was done in one game -- his five-catch, 175-yard shredding of the Lions in Week 5. Although context is needed to explain his success, Dickson's improvement couldn't have come at a better time, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.