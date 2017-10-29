Dickson (ankle) caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Dickson overcame an ankle injury to suit up Sunday and ended up trailing only Christian McCaffrey in receptions. Admittedly, Dickson's four grabs didn't yield much yardage, but his season average of under 50 yards per game should've tempered fantasy owners' expectations to begin with.