Panthers' Ed Dickson: Catches one pass
Dickson caught one of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.
Dickson's reception saw him top Greg Olsen's one for 10 yards, and although Olsen was forced to withdraw early from his return from injury, if Carolina's top tight end is able to shake off the rust, Dickson figures to slide down the pecking order in the coming weeks.
