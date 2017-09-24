Dickson caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Dickson started as expected in the place of injured tight end Greg Olsen (foot), but his involvement in Carolina's passing game remained rather restricted. That comes despite the Panthers trailing by a sizable margin as the game played out. While Dickson's fantasy value has been limited throughout his career, Sunday's performance is probably as poor as it'll get while Olsen is out.