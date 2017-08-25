Panthers' Ed Dickson: Catches pass versus Jacksonville
Dickson caught one of three targets for 13 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Dickson's status as Greg Olsen's backup doesn't lend much fantasy value, but the veteran does catch a pass or two every now and then, as was the case in Thursday's exhibition.
