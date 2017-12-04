Dickson caught both his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.

Dickson got the start at tight end with Greg Olsen (foot) back on the sideline, but the veteran couldn't get much going. Although he hauled in the only two looks his way, Dickson hasn't topped 40 yards since his Week 5 outburst, and seems unlikely to do so once Olsen is consistently available again.