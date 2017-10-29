Panthers' Ed Dickson: Expected to play Sunday vs. Bucs
The Panthers expect Dickson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dickson was able to put in full practices Thursday and Friday, so his availability for the weekend never seemed to be in much peril. Since his breakout five-catch, 175-yard performance in Week 5 against the Lions, Dickson has fallen back to earth the last two weeks, logging a combined seven receptions for 54 yards.
