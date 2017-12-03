Panthers' Ed Dickson: Expected to start at tight end
Dickson is expected to serve as the Panthers' starting tight end Sunday against the Saints with Greg Olsen (foot), who is listed as questionable for the contest, appearing unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While Olsen avoided structural damage to his surgically repaired right foot upon returning from an eight-game absence last week, he exited the Panthers' win over the Jets early while experiencing soreness and will likely be held out while the team plans on turf in New Orleans on Sunday. That should pave the way for Dickson to resurface as a key part in the Panthers' passing attack, which had been the case while Olsen was sidelined. During Olsen's eight-game absence, Dickson corralled 23 of 35 targets for 356 yards and a touchdown.
