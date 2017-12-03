Panthers' Ed Dickson: Expected to start Week 13
Dickson is expected to start in place of the inactive Greg Olsen (foot) on Sunday at New Orleans.
In nine starts during Olsen's time on injured reserve, Dickson caught at least three passes six times, surpassed 30 yards on four occasions and scored one touchdown. While not overly impressive, Dickson could be a decent fill-in versus a Saints defense that has given up three tight-end TDs over the last four games.
