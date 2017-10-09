Panthers' Ed Dickson: Explodes for career day in win
Dickson brought in all five of his targets for 175 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Dickson's career day played a big part in the season-high 355 yards that Cam Newton mustered, with the veteran tight end rumbling through the heart of the Lions defense for receptions of 57 and 64 yards for a sizable portion of his production. The 30-year-old had also flashed his downfield ability -- albeit to a much less spectacular degree -- in Week 4 against the Patriots, notching a 25-yard catch on his way to a 20.7 YPC on three receptions. While he's highly unlikely to completely replicate the value that the sidelined Greg Olsen (foot) brings to the offense, Dickson certainly appears to be a capable substitute for the time being. He'll look to make big contributions again this coming Thursday versus the Eagles.
