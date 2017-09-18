Dickson caught two of three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.

Dickson's production wasn't anything to write home about, but his fantasy stock should rise in the coming weeks after teammate Greg Olsen broke his foot Sunday. With Olsen slated for an extended absence, Dickson becomes Carolina's top tight end, which is usually conducive to regular looks from quarterback Cam Newton. While nobody will mistake Dickson for the Pro-Bowler Olsen, the veteran should nonetheless benefit from more snaps and targets as he's promoted to the starting lineup.