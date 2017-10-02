Dickson caught three of four targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Dickson fared much better in his second start in Greg Olsen's (foot) absence, finishing third on the Panthers in receiving yards. In fact, Dickson's 62 yards marked his third most in any game over the course of his eight seasons. While that suggests the veteran overachieved Sunday, Olsen's extended sideline stint figures to open more opportunities than usual going forward.