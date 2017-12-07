Panthers' Ed Dickson: Headed for backup role in Week 14
Dickson will settle back into a reserve role at tight end Sunday against the Vikings with Greg Olsen (foot) cleared to return to the lineup, Jared Allen of the Panthers' official site reports.
Olsen's eight-game absence due to a fractured right foot has allowed Dickson to gain more traction in the passing game during his fourth season in Carolina, with the 30-year-old most notably breaking out for a five-catch, 175-yard outing against the Lions on Oct. 8. Dickson's production has tailed off precipitously since then, but after ceding the starting role to Olsen when the latter was activated ahead of Week 12, Dickson settled back in as the top tight end in last week's loss to the Saints after Olsen incurred a setback. Olsen has since returned to full practices Wednesday and Thursday, and with head coach Ron Rivera already stating that Olsen won't be on a "pitch count" with his snaps versus Minnesota, according to Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site, Dickson will naturally see his own usage diminish.
