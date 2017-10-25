Dickson (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Though the ankle injury is something to monitor, it didn't prevent Dickson from playing every single offensive snaps in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears. He's played at least 98 percent of the snaps in each game since Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot in a Week 2 win over the Bills. Chris Manhertz is next up on the depth chart if Dickson is absent or limited for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.