Dickson failed to haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Dickson was part of an offense that only passed for 137 yards, which was distributed between three pass-catchers. With Dickson not being one of those, his streak of five straight games with at least three receptions was snapped. The veteran will look to bounce back next Monday night against the Dolphins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories