Dickson caught four of eight targets for 36 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Dickson came back down to earth after exploding for a career-high 175 yards last Sunday. Through his eight seasons, Dickson has proved his output Thursday is more of what fantasy owners should expect. While Dickson is yet to find the end zone this season, his 17 targets over the past three weeks trump his mere four through the first three, evidencing his expanded role in Greg Olsen's absence.