Panthers' Ed Dickson: Just 36 yards Thursday
Dickson caught four of eight targets for 36 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Dickson came back down to earth after exploding for a career-high 175 yards last Sunday. Through his eight seasons, Dickson has proved his output Thursday is more of what fantasy owners should expect. While Dickson is yet to find the end zone this season, his 17 targets over the past three weeks trump his mere four through the first three, evidencing his expanded role in Greg Olsen's absence.
More News
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...