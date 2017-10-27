Panthers' Ed Dickson: Officially listed as questionable
Dickson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Dickson was held out of practice Wednesday but returned as a full participant Thursday and Friday. Despite his designation on the final injury report, he doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game. Dickson has played at least 98 percent of the offensive snaps in every game since Week 2 when Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot.
