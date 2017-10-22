Panthers' Ed Dickson: Only 18 receiving yards
Dickson caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.
Dickson sports just 54 yards over the past two games, further establishing his 175-yard outburst in Week 5 as an anomaly. As long as Greg Olsen remains sidelined, Dickson figures to get at least a handful of looks, but he's more of an occasional chain-mover than a fantasy standout.
